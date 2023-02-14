QUINCY — Quincy University's School of Fine Arts and Communication will host a visit day on Saturday for students interested in art, music, and communication.
The visit day will kick off with an informational session about QU and the School of Fine Arts and Communication. Students will tour the campus and meet with faculty. During the visit, students will have the opportunity to audition for music scholarships, share their art portfolios, or participate in a communications workshop. All students who attend will be considered for applicable scholarships.
