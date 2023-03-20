QUINCY — Quincy University will host a special event on Wednesday to mark Women's History Month and the contributions of women in their professions and faith.

"Making History Happen" will feature a panel of accomplished women in a variety of career fields sharing their stories and challenges. The event opens with a meet-and-greet session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in QU's Hall of Fame Room at 20th and Oak, with the panel beginning at 6:30 p.m. The panelists will also hold a question and answer session with attendees.

