QUINCY — Quincy University will host a special event on Wednesday to mark Women's History Month and the contributions of women in their professions and faith.
"Making History Happen" will feature a panel of accomplished women in a variety of career fields sharing their stories and challenges. The event opens with a meet-and-greet session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in QU's Hall of Fame Room at 20th and Oak, with the panel beginning at 6:30 p.m. The panelists will also hold a question and answer session with attendees.
This academic year marks the 100th anniversary of the admission of women to Quincy College. In 1922, Sr. Agnella Haag of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood was the first woman to come to Quincy College. In 1932, the first laywomen were admitted. Clare Louise Tenk and Eileen Gibbons both graduated with honors in 1935. Since that time, women have been an integral part of QU student life.
For more information, please contact Christine Tracy, vice president of student development and dean of student, at tracych@quincy.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.