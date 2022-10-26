QUINCY — Area residents will have three nights to celebrate the Halloween season with the Hawks of Quincy University.
First up, on Friday and Saturday nights, the QU North Campus will be converted by the school's Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization for the annual Haunted House event. The Haunted House will run from 8 p.m. to midnight both evenings, with admission costing $7 per person, $10 for two, or $5 for QU students. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.
All proceeds from the Haunted House will benefit the CEO club activities, including sending students to business and entrepreneurship conferences and various student-run nonprofit projects on campus.
On Sunday, the QU Athletics department will hold the annual Halloween with the Hawks at the QU football field, 20th and Oak streets. This event provides a safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat while interacting with QU student-athletes and coaching staff. Families are welcome to join the QU Hawks teams for a night of games, prizes, and candy.
Halloween with the Hawks will run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Donations made at the event will go towards the Make A Wish Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.