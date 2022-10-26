QUINCY — Area residents will have three nights to celebrate the Halloween season with the Hawks of Quincy University.

First up, on Friday and Saturday nights, the QU North Campus will be converted by the school's Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization for the annual Haunted House event. The Haunted House will run from 8 p.m. to midnight both evenings, with admission costing $7 per person, $10 for two, or $5 for QU students. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

