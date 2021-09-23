QU launches their 2021-22 fund drive

QUINCY — Quincy University kicked off their 2021-22 Fund Drive on Thursday with a reception held outside behind the Student Center.
The QU fund is a combination of both unrestricted donations and gifts that donors asked to be applied for specific programs. The goal for the new fund drive is $1.2 million, an increase of 20% from last year’s effort.
“The annual QU Fund is for more day-to-day operations,” Linda Moore said. Treasurer for the city of Quincy, Moore is serving as chair of this year’s fund drive. “The funds are used for things like equipment in labs or books, or setting up new sports programs. Anything that comes up as an opportunity but couldn’t be budgeted for the year for whatever reason.”
QU’s senior director for advancement Matt Bergman confirmed that some donations come with specific requests, but for the most part, donations to the QU Fund are unrestricted.
“Sometimes someone will say ‘music is really important to me,’ so they want the funds to go to the music department,” Bergman said. “The majority of donations we get, though, are for whatever needs we have.”
Moore emphasized that donations of any amounts are welcome.
“Some people think that they don’t have the big amounts to donate, so they hold back,” she said. “But every dollar, or $5, or $10, it all adds up. Little things can all come together to do big things.”
Along with kicking off the annual fundraising drive, QU announced the creation of the 1860 Society. Named after the year of the school’s founding, the Society will be a new giving organization made up of donors who contribute at least $1,000 annually. Membership in the society will include perks such as invitation to special events, welcome gifts, discounts, and exclusive updated. Recent graduates from QU can join the society as reduced donation rate amounts.
For this year’s drive, the Fund also introduced a text-to-donate initiative. Donors can text QUFUND to 44321 and will receive a link to make donations online.
“The main thing we want to do with funds that we raise is to make life a little better for everyone on campus,” Moore said. “For us, this is really all about creating an even better student experience.”
Visit quincy.edu/give for more information on the QU Fund.