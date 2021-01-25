QUINCY — Quincy University will be hosting a Music Visit Day on Saturday, Feb. 20, for incoming freshmen.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is geared toward prospective students interested in the university's music program. Included will be a tour of campus, meetings with music faculty, a recital by current music students and auditions for music scholarships. Those interested do not have to be intended music majors. Masks are required in all QU buildings, and physical distancing guidelines will be followed,.
QU asks that those interested register through its website, quincy.edu.