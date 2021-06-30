QUINCY — Quincy University announced the end of their 2020-21 fundraising campaign at a cocktail-hour gathering Wednesday evening.
The QU Fund Campaign closing celebration had a smaller turn-out because of periods of heavy rain, but those that had gathered in the university’s private dining area were treated to positive news from the campaign.
In lieu of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, QU set a reduced, but still ambitious, goal of raising $1 million of the past year. The closing total for the campaign landed at $1,027,740. When combined with restricted giving — donations given that are earmarked for specific projects — and support for capital projects, the total for the QU fund reached $5,195,270 for the fiscal year. More than 3,100 donors contributed to the fund, the highest number of donors in the past five years.
QU President Brian McGee wasn’t available for the closing celebration, but in a statement read to the attendees, he expressed his gratitude to the friends and alumni of the university.
“Each gift, especially in this extraordinarily difficult year, has helped a student in great financial need,” McGee said in his statement. “(It’s) bought critical supplies for a laboratory, or aided in the renovation of a historic classroom, or purchased equipment needed to continue QU operations during a global pandemic. Our amazing donors are one of the many reasons it’s always a great day to be a Hawk.”
QU’s new vice-president of advancement Robert Wyatt echoed McGee’s sentiments.
“We don’t say thank you nearly enough,” Wyatt said. “Even after only two months on this campus, I and my entire staff deeply appreciate your generosity.”
Wyatt said it’s easy to look at the very large gifts, to see the names on the side of the buildings, and know instantly the impact those gifts have provided. While still expressing his gratitude for those gifts, Wyatt emphasized that smaller donations will have a less-visible but just an important impact.
“I’ve seen $100 provide a needed meal for an unexpected sports trip,” he said. “I’ve seen $100 fund a mission trip for a student that didn’t think they could go. $100, $50, $25, it matters. It matters to Quincy University, but more importantly, it matters to Quincy University students.”
Steve and Jean Green served as QU Fund co-chairs this year. In a statement, the couple addressed the difficulties of the last year and how supporters overcame the fears of the fundraisers.
“There were many new challenges and hardships that individuals endured this year, but even a pandemic cannot stop the generosity of QU supporters. We are truly grateful for all who continue to support QU.”
The QU Fund raises money to support student scholarships, campus enhancements, technology upgrades and faculty development initiatives. The $1.02 million in donations are part of an unrestricted fund, meaning it can be spent as the donations come in, making an immediate impact. Support of the QU Fund ensures that the mission and vision of Quincy University continue, providing students with an outstanding Catholic and Franciscan education.
Matt Bergman, senior director of advancement, said was shocked at the generosity of the donors.
“We had thoughts in the back of our minds, ‘Are we going to be able to meet this goal this year?’” Bergman said. “And then we see these donors come through, when they’ve had hardships to deal with in their own lives, to come out with their unwavering support as friends of the college or alumni.”
Bergman summed up his feelings, saying: “At the end of the day, it’s just impressive.”