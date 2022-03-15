QUINCY — Quincy University was recognized as a military-friendly school for their efforts in recruiting and supporting post-military students.
Military Friendly is a rating division of VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business. The mission of Military Friendly is to create professional opportunities for service members, veterans, and military spouses. The company uses public data sources as well as responses from a proprietary survey to determine those institutions to be named Military Friends.
Tom Oliver, QU’s vice president for enrollment management, said the school continues to be recognized for their commitment to veterans and their families, a point of pride to the faculty, staff, and students of Quincy University.
“The university’s Success by Design education model is a great match for veterans who learn the value of planning to meet goals as part of their military service,” Oliver said. “Being a welcoming place for veterans is an important part of the QU community’s commitment to living out its Franciscan values of hospitality and the creation of a caring community where each person is valued for his or her unique gifts, talents and experiences, especially those who have given service to our country. It continues to be an honor to welcome these special people to our campus every year.”
“QU has been beneficial to my transition into university life by providing a wide range of resources,” QU senior Rodney Maynor said. Maynor enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2011, serving at Fort Campbell, Ky. and Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as well as training in Canada and Georgia. Maynor deployed to Afghanistan in 2014.
“The school certifying official made sure I used my VA benefit to the maximum,” he said. “The faculty helped me make a plan, determining which classes I needed to complete my degree and be successful in my classes.”
Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly, said the company is committed to transparency and consistent, data-driven standards to determine what institutions receive the designation.
“Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military Community,” Lopez said. “Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
For more information on the VIQTORY and Military Friendly businesses, please visit militaryfriendly.com.
