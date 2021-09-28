QUINCY — Quincy University Student Development will host a fundraiser Friday at the Abbey in Quincy as part of the school’s homecoming week celebrations.
“QU Serves at the Abbey” is a partnership with QU and the restaurant to raise funds for the student leadership program. A limited lunch menu will be offered from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with QU student leaders serving as wait staff.
Christine Tracy, vice president of student development for QU, said the school is looking forward to Friday’s event.
“We are excited to partner once again with the Abbey during Homecoming week for QU Serves at The Abbey,” Tracy said. “Proceeds from the event will benefit QU student leadership programs and organizations.”
Tickets for the lunch event are $15 each and can be purchased at quincy.edu/student-life.