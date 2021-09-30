Quincy University announced that it will be honoring several alumni during the Alumni Dinner during Homecoming Weekend; namely, recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Heritage Awards.
The dinner will take place at 6 p.m., October 2, in the Hall of Fame Room on QU campus. Tickets are $25 per person.
The Heritage Awards are the highest honors the University can give to any alumni.
Receiving the Bill O'Donnell Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award for 2020 will be Dr. William Dolan '70. The 2021 recipients will be Alan Knepler '71 Lucinda Awerkamp McClain '71. The Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award is given to alumni who have enhanced QU's reputation through their professional achievements, personal accomplishments and service to the University.
Dr. Dolan spent 15 years working as a medical missionary. Leaving the Franciscans in 1986, he continued his missionary work until 1994 when he began work at the Phoenix VA Medical Center. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1992 and the Navy Reserves in 2000. Since then, he has joined the faculty of the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Knepler taught and coached at Quincy Notre Dame from 1976 to 1986. He left there to do the same for Glenbrook North High School in Carol Stream for 23 years. He was noted for his positive impact on his students and players.
After college, McClain taught History and English; later going on to practice law in the fields of social security, disability, estate planning, and adoptions. She has sat on the QU Board of Trustees, served as chair of the board and worked for the University in several scholarship and mentoring roles.
Receiving the Franciscan Service Award for 2020 will be Paul Brown '65 and Fr. Frank Kordek '68, OFM for 2021. This award is given to alumni who, though professional and public services and civil activities, have managed to make contributions to their community, state, and nation.
Receiving the Rising Hawk Award for 2020 will be Brady Killion '13. The 2021 recipient will be Megan Greer '20. The award is given to alumni younger than 40 who show early success in their post-college career and are active in either university or community life.