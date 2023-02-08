QUINCY — The fifth annual Quincy University Alumni Day will be held on Feb. 16 to mark the first day of classes at the school in Feb. of 1860.

"I invite all QU alumni, no matter where you live, to wear a QU Alumni button or your favorite QU gear, and take a picture of yourself to share on social media using #qualumniday," Kyra Schuckman said. Schuckman is QU's coordinator of alumni services. "I encourage all QU alumni in the Quincy region to join us for the day’s events as we celebrate their successes as graduates."

