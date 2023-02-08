QUINCY — The fifth annual Quincy University Alumni Day will be held on Feb. 16 to mark the first day of classes at the school in Feb. of 1860.
"I invite all QU alumni, no matter where you live, to wear a QU Alumni button or your favorite QU gear, and take a picture of yourself to share on social media using #qualumniday," Kyra Schuckman said. Schuckman is QU's coordinator of alumni services. "I encourage all QU alumni in the Quincy region to join us for the day’s events as we celebrate their successes as graduates."
Alumni Day will start off with "Mimosas with McGee" from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Connie Niemann Center at QU's North Campus. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch will be served in the QU Cafeteria in the Student Union, courtesy of alumnus Luis Barnes. Thursday evening, alumni will get free admission to both the men's and women's basketball games against Truman State University.
During the games, alumni will be able to enjoy a dessert bar and can be a part of a group photo during the men's game halftime. Alumni Day will wrap up with an online trivia game at 9 p.m., with a chance to win QU attire and prizes.
Alumni buttons and tickets for the basketball games will be available at the "Mimosas with McGee" event, the alumni lunch, or through the Office of Advancement in Francis Hall. Alumni attending any of the events will receive an Alumni Day t-shirt.
