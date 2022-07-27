QUINCY — Quincy University has started work on revitalizing the homes of fraternities and sororities near the campus using funds from donors.
The Greek Row Remodel process is intended to bring positive improvements to the area of the QU main campus and Quincy as a whole. The first phase of the project, underway now thanks to a $25,000 donation, involved exterior renovations to the four Greek houses.
"Strengthening the overall presence of the campus community will advance community development, and it will attract students from diverse backgrounds to attend Quincy University and invest their professional knowledge and skill set back into the Quincy area," Christine Tracy said. Tracy is QU's vice president of student development and dean of students.
The second stage of improvements will focus on interior renovations, to be followed by outdoor improvements to the properties. The three steps of the revitalization program will proceed as QU alumni and community supporters donate to help with the work.
“With (community) donations, the Greek houses can afford long overdue upgrades," Meghan Salamon said. Salamon is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and a Secondary Education English major in the class of 2023. "These upgrades help new members feel like they’re joining an organization that takes pride in itself. When a space looks good, it feels good."
In a statement announcing the renovation, Quincy University said "the remodel will also attract students to Quincy University and the Quincy community and will enhance the housing and meeting space for Greek life students."
