QUINCY — Although the rainy weather forced a move indoors, a good crowd gathered in Francis Hall at Quincy University for the dedication of the recently installed Conover Clock on the school’s main campus.
The clock, dedicated to QU’s 23rd president Phil Conover, was funded by donations primarily made by students with additional funds coming from alumni and other donors. The clock was ordered earlier this year and installed several weeks ago, but the school kept the purpose under wraps until Friday’s dedication.
“We spent a long time finding a clock with just the right features,” QU president Brian McGee said. “It was made by a company in Alabama, and due to COVID, it took them a long while to get the parts they needed.
“Since it was installed, people have been asking ‘what’s that about, what’s the point, why put it there?’ We’ve had to give a lot of non-answers so we could keep it a secret until today.”
Conover, joined by his wife, Bonnie, and son, Eric, thanked those gathered and all those who made the commitment, in both time and money, to make the gift a reality, and for making it a surprise.
“It’s a very heartfelt experience to have this happen,” Conover said. “There are a lot of people that share the experiences of the 23rd presidency, and lot of them were here this afternoon. In acknowledging the clock, and now my association with it, it’s really acknowledging all of them. It’s very much a family here at Quincy University.”
Conover said he doesn’t want students to think just of him when they see the clock, but to see themselves and the community of Quincy University.
“I hope they see it and know they are always welcome here,” he said. “It’s a sign of congratulations to them, as students, and the quality of the programs here at Quincy University.”
Conover took over the presidency of the school in 2017, at a time when QU was going through financial turmoil. Stepping down and accepting the title of president emeritus in 2019, Conover returned again in this spring to serve as interim athletics director, leading the school’s sports efforts through a season dominated by pandemic restrictions and COVID testing protocols.
Prior to his time as president, Conover served as chief operating officer and both chair and vice-chair of the QU Board of Trustees. Conover is also noted as a long-time and prominent leader in civil and non-profit organizations throughout the region.
The new Conover Clock is located on QU’s Friars’ Field, just to the east of Francis Hall and the Brenner Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.