QUINCY — Quincy University announced the annual fund drive for the school had exceeded the $1.3 million goal set for the 2022-23 year, reaching a new record for the QU Fund.
"This record-breaking year for the QU Fund is the latest reminder that Quincy University is on the move, with transformational fundraising, growing enrollments, new programs, and important renovations to our historic campus," QU President Brian McGee said. "So many members of our community, including generations of our loyal alumni, have generously contributed to ensure that QU offers programs of exceptional quality and value. I am grateful that support for Success by Design at QU continues to grow."
QU's Success by Design initiative helps students complete an individualized success plan for on-time graduation and the pursuit of a life of meaning and purpose.
The final total for this year's fundraising effort was $1,318,879.53. Along with endowments and restricted gifts, the total raised in the past year by QU was $5,864,270, the fourth-highest amount in the school's 163-year history.
More than $16 million has been raised by the school in the last two years.
Co-chairs of the 2022-23 QU Fund effort, Jim and Mary Mooney from Naples, Fla., said the support for the university is also support for the entire Quincy community.
"We are in total support of QU and understand that the university benefits the city of Quincy to the tune of about $60 million a year," Jim Mooney said.
"It’s my understanding that about 98% of the students who arrive at Quincy University receive some type of financial aid. This is a big deal to the university and to the students, and I’m so excited to be a part of that," Mary Mooney said.
Support from within Quincy University also remained strong during this year's fundraising year. Faculty and staff support matched last year's mark of 98% participation. For several years prior to the 2021-22 effort, faculty and staff participation was around 80%.
"We are thrilled by the support we have received from QU alumni, friends and family from around the world. In this challenging time for higher education, we celebrate the generosity of so many and the lives of students, faculty and staff who will be positively affected by this funding," Robert Wyatt, QU vice president of advancement, said. “We are honored to have served this region to train tomorrow’s leaders for more than 160 years. Support like this allows us to do so for many years to come."
The QU Fund takes unrestricted donations to use for academic departments, student clubs and organizations, and the school's athletic departments.
