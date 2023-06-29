Quincy University
H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy University announced the annual fund drive for the school had exceeded the $1.3 million goal set for the 2022-23 year, reaching a new record for the QU Fund.

"This record-breaking year for the QU Fund is the latest reminder that Quincy University is on the move, with transformational fundraising, growing enrollments, new programs, and important renovations to our historic campus," QU President Brian McGee said. "So many members of our community, including generations of our loyal alumni, have generously contributed to ensure that QU offers programs of exceptional quality and value. I am grateful that support for Success by Design at QU continues to grow."

