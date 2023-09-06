QUINCY — Quincy University announced its largest freshman class in 50 years.
The university welcomed 327 freshmen, a 7% increase over last year. Including transfers, there are 411 new full-time students on campus. Thanks to the efforts of Vice President of Enrollment and Senior Director of Student Financial Services Tom Oliver and his team, the total undergraduate student population is now 1,011, a 2% increase over last year.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge recruitment is an endeavor that is shared by many people on this campus: it’s not just the admission office,” Oliver said. “In fact, if it was just the admissions office chances are we would not enjoy the kind of success that we have enjoyed because it does take a village to get this work done.”
Oliver thanked the coaching staff for spreading the word about QU on the road, as well as the faculty and staff for getting students engaged with the spirit of the school.
“Most of all I want to thank my team in both Admission and Student Financial Services for their tireless and hard work. This work doesn’t just happen, there’s an art and a science for it,” said Oliver.
The incoming class comes from 240 different high schools located in 31 different states and 17 counties. They have an average GPA of 3.40 and average SAT scores of 1133, although 19% of students were admitted as test optional.
“We are also grateful to the donors, employers and all those who make possible the great work of the folks in this room in recruiting and retaining these students,” said President Brian McGee. “It is our supporters who help make the Quincy experience possible because we know that it costs more to provide these services to students than they will actually pay for them.”
The Franciscan principles had a special appeal for freshman music education major Hunter Hildebrand.
“The service aspect of the curriculum is very important to me and I’m very thankful for all the opportunities for success that are offered to me as a student,” said Hildebrand, a scholarship-winning graduate of Quincy High School.
Like many other QU freshmen, who are mostly from Illinois and Missouri, Hildebrand is continuing a family legacy of attending QU. His grandmother is an alumna who earned a nursing degree.
