President McGee

Quincy University President Brian McGee recounts what the world was like during his time in university, when enrollment rates were last this high on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. QU announced its largest freshmen class in 50 years.

 H-W PHOTO/DANIEL BETHERS

QUINCY — Quincy University announced its largest freshman class in 50 years.

The university welcomed 327 freshmen, a 7% increase over last year. Including transfers, there are 411 new full-time students on campus. Thanks to the efforts of Vice President of Enrollment and Senior Director of Student Financial Services Tom Oliver and his team, the total undergraduate student population is now 1,011, a 2% increase over last year. 

