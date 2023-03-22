QUINCY — Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity this weekend to explore what Quincy University has to offer.
QU will host a Discovery Day on Saturday to give prospective students the chance to tour the campus, attend an academic expo, ask faculty and staff any questions they may have, and enjoy a complimentary lunch at the University cafeteria.
"Discovery Days are great events for being introduced to the opportunities available at Quincy University," Thomas Oliver said. Oliver is QU's vice president for enrollment. "The event allows prospective students and families to learn a lot about QU’s high impact Success by Design approach to education in a relatively short period of time and sets the stage for a more personalized visit in the future."
For information or to register for the event, contact Tammy Duesterhaus at 217-228-5432, ext. 3406 or visit quincy.edu/visit.
