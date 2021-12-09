QUINCY — Quincy University will host its 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the school’s Pepsi Arena. The 2021 winter graduating class is comprised of 57 undergraduates with an additional 13 graduate degree recipients.
Robert L. Wyatt, QU’s vice president for university advancement and the leader of the school’s fundraising, communications, and alumni relations efforts, will deliver the commencement address.
Mask will be required for audience members attending the ceremony, and physical distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed at glvcsn.com/quincy.
