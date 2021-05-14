QUINCY — Following Thursday’s revision of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for individuals that are fully vaccinated, Quincy University announced that mask and physical distancing requirements will be eliminated on the campus for those who have been vaccinated.
“At Quincy University, we have consistently adhered to the guidance provided by the CDC and by state and local public health officials,” QU President Brian McGee said. “As we continue to see progress in reducing COVID-19 cases nationally and regionally and as we learn more about the protections provided by vaccination, I am pleased that we now are able to adjust our university policies to comply with CDC recommendations.
In the release, QU said that while they strongly encourage vaccination for all members of their community, including staff and students, the school does not anticipate requiring proof of vaccination for enrollment in the fall 2021 session. Masks and social distancing will be required for those that are not vaccinated, or for anyone meeting with unvaccinated people.
“For fully vaccinated students and employees, this policy change represents real progress towards returning to a normal or nearly normal campus experience at Quincy University,” McGee said.
To assist the university in making informed decisions in safeguarding student and employee health, the school is strongly encouraging all members of the QU community to provide copies or photos of their COVID-19 vaccination cards to Christine Tracy, Ph.D., vice president for student development, at tracych@quincy.edu.
Signs on campus that make reference to mask and social distancing requirements will be updated in the coming weeks as the university prepares for summer and fall semesters. QU stated they will continue to follow CDC guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and that more announcements would be coming soon.