QUINCY — Prolific author and Lincoln historian Brian Dirck will deliver the second Samuel C. Rinella Jr. Memorial Lincoln Lecture on Friday, Oct. 29 at Quincy University.
A reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of McHugh Theater, with Dirck’s presentation at 7 p.m. in the theater.
Dirck, a professor of history at Anderson University in Indiana, will speak on his most recent book, “The Black Heavens: Abraham Lincoln and Death.” The book examines Lincoln’s response to the presence of death which shadowed him throughout his life.
The event is free and open to the public. Under the university’s COVID policy, those attending will be required to wear masks.
Dirck has researched and written extensively about Lincoln and the Civil War era. His first book, “Lincoln and Davis: Imagining America, 1809-1865,” comprehensively analyzed the two Civil War presidents, the Union’s Lincoln and the Confederacy’s Jefferson Davis. He won the Barondess best Lincoln book award in 2007 for “Lincoln the Lawyer,” a study of Lincoln’s legal career.
His other Lincoln scholarship includes “Lincoln and the Constitution” and “Abraham Lincoln and White America.” The Illinois State Historical Society selected his recent “Lincoln and Indiana,” a study of Lincoln’s childhood years, for its annual Award of Achievement.
Selected as a Fulbright scholar, Dirck taught courses this year in U.S. history at the University of Tokyo and Kyoritsu Women’s University as a Fulbright lecturer.
Directors of the Lincoln-Douglas Interpretive Center established the lecture series in 2019 to honor the late Rinella for his lifelong interest in Quincy history and the city’s many connections to Lincoln.
Lincoln historian Harold Holzer, who has written and edited more than 50 books about the 16th president and was a personal friend of Rinella, was the first Rinella lecturer. The COVID pandemic deferred the series last year.
The LDIC board schedules the annual Rinella lectures near October 13 in honor of the date in 1858 when Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debated in Quincy in their race for Douglas’ U.S. Senate seat.
