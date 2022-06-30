QUINCY — Champagne was flowing Thursday in celebration of Quincy University's record year of fundraising for the school.
"Anytime you break out the champagne to celebrate a fundraising year, you know you've had an awfully good one," QU President Brian McGee said to the audience gathered in the school's Hall of Fame Room.
The $10.433 million raised in the 2021-22 fundraising efforts more than doubled the previous year's take, and 21% higher than the record set in the 2019-20 effort.
"While Quincy University gratefully acknowledged the largest single gift in its history last fall, today we honor all our donors," McGee said in a release following the announcement. "QU’s new academic programs, enrollment growth, and renovated facilities are all made possible by the incredible commitment of this community. Our bright future is being secured by the collective and continuing investment of all those who believe in the power and impact of a QU education."
Robert Wyatt, the school's vice president of advancement, said closing out his first year of fundraising with QU has been a pleasant surprise for him.
"It was just amazing to be a part of something record-breaking," he said. "We're certainly setting our sights on what next year might look like, but we never backed off our goal, which was to raise as much money as we could to help as many people, particularly students, as we could this year."
Wyatt said the level of support for Quincy University throughout the community and the area was something he wasn't accustomed to seeing.
"There were so many Quincy people involved in this process," Wyatt said. "We received donations from people in every state in the country, but the amount of support we got from the citizens of Quincy was just overwhelming to me, coming from a place where that wasn't necessarily the case."
Part of the overall total was the annual QU Fund drive. Chaired this year by QU alumna Linda Moore, the campaign exceeded its goal by more than 3%, bringing in $1.231 million.
"I'm thrilled that so many alumni and friends continue to support our great university. I thank each one for all they've done to help," Moore said.
The QU Fund consists of unrestricted giving for use in academic departments, student clubs and organizations, and the athletic department.
Wyatt noted in his address that, along with the support of the Quincy community and donors from across the country, the fundraising efforts this year included 98% participation from faculty and staff, the highest in the school's history.
"We get asked this from our donors when we're on the road," Wyatt said. "'Do your own people believe in the institution?' This is one way we can say that nearly everyone did."
Wyatt said the support from the staff and community is impactful to the students and the school as a whole.
"It's tremendous to see the support we get for all of our endeavors," he said. "I just want to say thank you for all of that support."
