QUINCY — Kassidy Venvertloh came to Quincy University debating between studying criminal justice, history and accounting.
But taking the first few accounting classes just felt right.
“I like numbers,” she said. “It’s very logical.”
Plans to minor in finance shifted to a double major after taking one additional class, then she added business analytics classes to her schedule.
Venvertloh graduates Saturday with a triple major in accounting, finance and business analytics as one of the 146 undergraduates and an additional 32 graduate degree recipients in QU’s Class of 2023 — and as one of the first three students to earn a degree in the university’s new business analytics major.
The three majors offered Venvertloh not only a challenge but a new perspective on the business world — and on herself.
Accounting looks at making financial statements, finance interprets the financial statements and business analytics focuses on using data to make business decisions.
“It all kind of blends together. You kind of see the business as a whole,” Venvertloh said. “Yes it’s a lot of classes, a lot of homework, but pushing yourself, saying you can do it, it’s possible, you learn where your limitations are. I don’t think you realize how much you can do.”
Venvertloh’s choice of major should have come as no surprise.
Her dad studied accounting at QU, her brother majored in accounting at Truman State University and so did a handful of cousins.
“Somehow that was the major in my family,” the 22-year-old said.
Attending QU also was no surprise for Venvertloh, who went to grade school across the street at St. Francis before heading to Quincy Notre Dame High School.
“Growing up in Quincy you’re kind of aware of QU,” said Venvertloh, who lived at home instead of on campus. “I live three minutes from campus. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t justify moving to the dorms. The accounting major couldn’t figure out how the cost was worth it.”
But she spent plenty of time on campus between classes, being part of the honors program and playing tenor saxophone in the band — all while challenging herself to continue to learn.
“You can push yourself, go and do whatever you want to do,” she said. “You just have to have motivation to do it.”
A reflective writing assignment for a class emphasized how much she changed over her QU years.
“You learn what works and what doesn’t work for you,” she said. “I’ve grown more confident. I feel more comfortable being more outgoing, going outside my comfort zone. Band was part of that, having to do solos.”
Next up for Venvertloh is a full-time job as a margin analyst in the pricing department at Dot Foods.
She interned last year with the Mount Sterling-based company and continued to work part-time this school year in the pricing department.
“It’s exciting to have a job and to know you get to use the skills you spent four years learning,” she said.
Venvertloh also expects to see more students gaining skills through the business analytics major as technology use continues to expand.
“It’s an in-demand position right now,” she said. “Learning how you can use it, what to do with it will definitely help.”
