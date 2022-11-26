CENTER, Mo. — Students in the Ralls County R-II district did something this week for the first time this school year.
They went to school on Monday.
With a transition to a four-day school week this year, Ralls County students attend classes Tuesday through Friday most weeks of the year, but the Thanksgiving holiday meant a rare Monday in school.
“It was a great day,” high school English teacher Kacie Van Cleave said. “It helped that it is a two-day holiday week, so they weren’t too overwhelmed with the idea of a whole five-day week. But I didn’t have any more absences than usual.”
This week aside, students say they like the four-day schedule — and they don’t mind the 35-minute longer school day to make it possible.
“It really doesn’t feel like it’s that much of a difference,” sophomore Mallory Daniels said.
“The teachers do a really good job of keeping us engaged during class,” junior Ayiden Davis said. “It normally doesn’t feel like class is dragging.”
Across Missouri, 141 school districts, more than a quarter of the state’s total, have transitioned to a four-day week for a variety of reasons.
Superintendent Tara Lewis said the challenge of hiring teachers and support staff spurred the district with 118 staff and 816 students to make the change.
“You used to advertise for an elementary teacher and get over 30 applicants. Now you’re lucky if you get five. There’s such a shortage of people going into education,” Lewis said. “We’re trying to provide incentives so they choose our school district over another school district.”
It seems to be working.
A new-to-Ralls County math teacher came from a five-day school, and administrators easily filled a special education opening in late June with an experienced teacher.
“Candidates respond well to the four-day week. It adds to the culture developed in the district that drives teachers to want to come, apply and be part of the community,” junior high social studies teacher Sarah Simmons said.
The appeal makes sense even to students.
“Why wouldn’t you want to work for four days versus five and get the same benefits as every other teacher in the area,” junior Annabelle Peck said.
“The four-day week takes a lot of stress off teachers,” senior Lakoda Preston said. “It helps them not only love their job longer but be a good teacher longer, stay engaged in class and not be so stressed out.”
That idea also works for students.
“Everyone’s attitude is a lot better,” Preston said. “You feel more enthused about what you’re learning about, what you’re doing because you’re not here five days. I can tell that’s a difference in everybody.”
***
The district started the process with discussion in November and December 2021, a School Board vote to make the change in January and put plans in place throughout the spring.
“It’s gone very smooth,” Lewis said.
Missouri previously required districts to have 174 student days but shifted the requirement to 1,044 hours in a school year — flexibility that allowed districts to change to a four-day week. Districts also must add another 36 hours to cover inclement weather or opt to add 60 hours, like Smith did, to avoid needing to make up any snow days.
“If we have a snow day, we know we’re covered. There won’t be any surprises,” Smith said. “The calendar will end in May when it says it will end.”
With several Monday holidays already on the calendar, a Tuesday-Friday schedule worked best with the addition of six more Mondays — one more in November, three in December to finish up the semester and two in May to wrap up the year by Memorial Day.
But school buildings aren’t empty on Mondays.
“If you’re in sports, you’re going to be here on Monday,” Preston said.
Ballgames and practices, contests and other activities still take place on Mondays. Teachers have professional development activities one Monday a month, with parent-teacher conferences on Mondays in October and March.
“I’m often here, but it’s not a regular work day,” Van Cleave said. “I take the weekend for me and my family. Monday is my prep day for the week, but if I don’t need to, I don’t have to come in. I can take that rest day for me or run some errands.”
High school English teacher Matt Boswell spends part of the day at practice — he coaches football, girls basketball and track. “Mondays just move slower. It’s nice,” he said.
Boswell does worry, though, about students who find solace in school, with their teachers and classmates, instead of at home.
“Personally it’s only positive going to a four-day week, but I know students benefit from being in a structured environment like this for five days,” he said.
“We get more family time now,” Simmons said. “A lot of teachers, even if they’re not here, they’re using Monday to set up the week. They’re cooking, doing meal prep, cleaning, doing laundry so they don’t have the stress of things at home.”
Smith sees teachers in the building each Monday.
What she doesn’t expect to see is savings from the switch, something touted by the first districts making the move.
“We are still running a couple buses on Mondays to collect students who want to participate in athletics and activities. We’re keeping the buildings warm, keeping them cool,” she said. “We didn’t adjust salaries because the hours over the entire school year is the same. One misconception is you make less money, but over the course of the school year, you’re working just as much.”
***
High school students Davis and Peck spend time watching younger siblings on Mondays, and both also pick up more hours at afterschool jobs.
“I get to work and make more money. I’m excited about that,” Davis said. “It’s cool that we get to stay home an extra time, spend the extra time with our families.”
In school, students say there’s some challenges tied to the new schedule.
“I definitely had to manage my time better. We have just the four days. Things can get really crammed. You have to use your time wisely,” Davis said.
Bus drivers, and bus riders, see more impact from the longer day.
Sixth-grader Jackson Stewart gets on the bus earlier this year and gets home around 4:45 p.m., about 45 minutes later than last year.
“I do feel like I get home pretty late, but the pros outweigh the cons,” Stewart said.
The students understand it’s an adjustment for them — and for their teachers.
“We only have four days now. We’ve had to hone in on what was the most important thing and cut out things we’ve done in the past that were not the most important things,” .sixth-grade math and social studies teacher Amber Moss said.
Simmons finds herself doing more review on Tuesdays and assigning more homework. “Before we might say we’ll finish that tomorrow in class. Now we don’t have tomorrow and 10 minutes,” she said.
“Academically, I don’t see any difference,” Van Cleave said. “It’s a great testament to it’s working.”
