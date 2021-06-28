CARTHAGE, Ill. — Registration deadline is Tuesday, July 6 for the Carthage Kiwanis Club’s Kids Shopping Day.
The event — open to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students in the Carthage Elementary School District — provides a backpack, school supplies, clothing and other items to help young people be ready for the first day of school.
Kids Shopping Day will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 at the First Baptist Church Community Room, 601 Main.
Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at Hancock County Health Department, Marine Bank and Trust, Memorial Hospital or one of the Memorial Medical Clinics in Carthage.
More info is available by calling Tim Parrish at 309-221-6780 or Colleen Ewing at 217-357-5445.