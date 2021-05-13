QUINCY — John Wood Community College’s JDub Academy returns this summer in its traditional in-person class format.
After online-only sessions last year due to COVID-19, “we’re very excited that we’re able to offer it,” said Kathleen Rodgers, JWCC’s manager of career services and community based outreach.
Registration is underway for classes for K-12 students offered at JWCC and other sites over three weeks, beginning June 7, on topics ranging from agriculture and science to cake decorating and ROBLOX.
“Our goal is to make sure that kids have opportunities to learn and be engaged in a fun atmosphere,” Rodgers said. “We do have classes for all age groups.”
In-person science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics classes through Black Rocket will be available each week along with online-only programming available in July “if a student is not able to come in June or wants additional programming during that time frame,” Rodgers said.
The STEAM classes “are popular,” she said. “They’re fun, students are engaged and they do definitely have some valuable skills incorporated through those classes.”
A new partnership with the Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America makes available the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities at Camp Eastman. A second new partnership for this year with Knapheide Manufacturing Company supports a welding and robotics class for ages 12 to 17.
Students also can enjoy outdoor adventures and explore health career pathways thanks to ongoing partnerships with Gardner Camp, SIU School of Medicine and West Central Illinois Area Health Education Centers.
Also new for this year’s JDub Academy is revamped pricing, Rodgers said, with classes available at a lower cost than in the past and restructured scholarship opportunities.
“Regardless of your income bracket, programming for kids is an additional expense,” she said. “We want to make sure that it is available to as many children and families as possible.”
Registration and more information on course offerings, schedules and scholarship guidelines are available online at jwcc.edu/programs/jdub-academy/ and by calling 217-641-4941.