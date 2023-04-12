Quincy Conference

Lincoln-Douglas Elementary staff members listen in October to Quincy Conference opening keynote speaker Hamish Brewer. The conference, with a theme of "unite and ignite," offered speakers, breakout sessions and time for staff members to work on school priorities.

 H-W File Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A long-time Quincy education conference is coming to an end, but the emphasis on professional learning will continue in West-Central Illinois.

Regional Office of Education No. 1 "has decided to halt the Quincy Conference and will not host the Quincy Conference in 2023," according to a press release sent Tuesday morning by Michaela Fray-Tappe, director of LEAD/Ed and LEAD Projects in ROE1 who co-chaired the conference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.