QUINCY — A long-time Quincy education conference is coming to an end, but the emphasis on professional learning will continue in West-Central Illinois.
Regional Office of Education No. 1 "has decided to halt the Quincy Conference and will not host the Quincy Conference in 2023," according to a press release sent Tuesday morning by Michaela Fray-Tappe, director of LEAD/Ed and LEAD Projects in ROE1 who co-chaired the conference.
"ROE1, the Quincy conference committee and partnering districts/schools have determined that in lieu of an annual conference, ongoing and real-time professional learning will better meet our region's needs. Districts and schools are also appreciative of the time to focus on local priorities within their schools.“
The conference, which returned in 2016 after a 14-year hiatus, brought some 2,000 educators each year to Quincy High School to learn together and network with colleagues from other districts.
“Quincy Conference has been a conference that served educators from all throughout the region and counties surrounding Quincy,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “We’ve been honored to be the host of that conference for the ROE simply because we have the space to do so. It’s certainly something we’ve loved having here for our educators, but we certainly understand that it’s not just Quincy Public that benefits from a conference of this sort.”
QPS now plans to offer learning opportunities for its educators on the day originally set aside for the conference in October.
“What we’re looking at, similar to what we’re hearing from other schools that have been attending Quincy Conference in the past, is providing for our QPS educators a day of professional earning that meets the needs of what we are seeing for our own QPS students,” Dinkheller said.
“While it may not be to the scale of what Quincy Conference has been in the past, we’ll continue to look at ways that we can utilize that day for professional learning for our teachers to help them learn and grow and also continue to look at what we can provide as we move into future years.”
The conference skipped gathering in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then returned in a virtual format in 2021, partnering with the Illinois Virtual Teacher Institute, and again in a modified format in 2022.
Educators in public and private schools across 10 counties — Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott served by ROE1 and Greene, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler thanks to support from the Tracy Family Foundation — attended in October from their home schools but united virtually with participants across the region.
Participants heard keynote speakers and limited breakout presentations streamed into their districts, but "by staying within their home school, they have some local control over how they get to spend that day," Fray-Tappe said prior to last year's conference.
The ROE, Leaders for Life and a variety of sponsors funded the annual conference with QPS providing the facility during in-person gatherings along with custodial, maintenance, tech, clerical and food service staff “to transform our building into adult learning centers for the day,” Dinkheller said.
ROE1 will continue to support all school districts within its six-county region, but rather than the annual conference, it will provide ongoing, on-site, real-time support to the districts it serves.
“We’ll always look at ways we can continue to elevate our educators and ensure that professional learning is part of what we do,” Dinkheller said.
With the teacher institute day in October, QPS intends to focus on the district’s mission and vision along with school improvement plans.
“We’ll look at different presenters that would align to some resources we use,” Dinkheller said. “With so much at our fingertips for virtual opportunities, being able to connect is a lot easier than it used to be when you had to travel to connect with other educators.”
