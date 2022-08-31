QUINCY — One of the newest employees in Regional Office of Education No. 1 makes a big impact on people without even trying.
“His job is to brighten your day,” Jessica Funk said. “You see people smile in excitement just when he’s in the hallway.”
When Funk joined the ROE in July as special projects coordinator, she brought along CoJack, a nearly 3-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and poodle mix, or Bernedoodle, and a trained therapy dog.
“Every school is looking for ways they can address the social emotional needs of students,” Funk said. “This is just one thing that can help.”
Plans call for CoJack and Funk, his handler, to spend two days a week in schools served by the ROE in Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties.
“For districts that don’t have the opportunity to have a therapy dog, and they are expensive, this is a way for CoJack to be in buildings to give services to kids that need them,” Assistant Regional Superintendent Julie Stratman said. “He’s there to help with nerves at the beginning of the school year and just to give them extra love. He’s such a good dog, such a love.”
He’s a furry friend to all ages, just as eager to be petted as he is to listen to a youngster reading aloud or comfort someone feeling sad.
“He prefers kids, that’s for sure, but adults love him just the same,” Funk said. “Almost everybody in the office will go and visit him at some point during the day. Of course, at schools they’re all over him.”
CoJack’s already visited Meredosia-Chambersburg, Western and Franklin this school year with more districts on the calendar for September.
“Our kids really enjoyed it,” Meredosia-Chambersburg Superintendent and Elementary Principal Thad Walker said. “We have him scheduled all the way through May once a month. We’re committed.”
CoJack’s visits are one way to help the district to move to “a new normal” beyond COVID-19.
“Anything we can do to bring a change, something that’s fun and not negative, to our school district, to give the kids a chance to be around that is always positive,” Walker said.
Funk and CoJack typically greet students as they arrive at school, then spend scheduled time in classrooms.
Even just a brief interaction “makes somebody’s day,” Funk said. “If someone is uneasy or uncomfortable, we’re not going to force anyone to have interaction. The goal is to lessen anxiety, not increase it.”
While CoJack draws all the attention — “people forget to say hello to me, but that’s OK,” Funk said — she gets to see what happens next.
“I see the faces light up,” she said. “That just brings joy all the way around.”
Funk previously served as superintendent in the Western school district, which added CoJack as a therapy dog in October 2020 thanks to grants and donations. Funk had a verbal agreement with the School Board to leave money for another dog if she left the district, but funding is available through the Pike County 708 Mental Health Board.
Western’s on the waiting list to get another dog trained by Kansas-based CARES Inc., which trained CoJack and Gucci, a golden retriever based at Western Junior High, and Funk expects therapy dogs to become more common in schools.
“I’m getting a lot of questions of how did you do this, what was the process, where do you get the funding,” she said. “That’s exciting.”
Funk’s new, admittedly less stressful job involves handling compliance work for the ROE, mentoring new superintendents and visiting schools — roles that let CoJack continue to do his job.
“Most of the time he’s pretty calm. He’s never going to jump on you. You’re never going to see him like a puppy in public,” Funk said. “When that harness comes off at home, he runs around the yard, he wrestles with our lab, he has a good time. When that harness is on and we’re out in public, he knows he has a job to do and knows the expectation.”
Schools appreciate the job he’s done, while students just enjoy CoJack.
“A lot of kids offer to trade me dogs or ask ‘can I buy him,’” Funk said. “There’s a lot of people that would take him home in a heartbeat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.