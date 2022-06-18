QUINCY — The field and streets surrounding the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex were filled with music, food, drinks, and games, all in celebration of Juneteenth. Most importantly, those spaces were filled with community members from all walks of life coming together.
Juneteenth marks the announcement of the freeing of enslaved people in Texas, one of the last hold-outs following the end of the Civil War on June 19, 1865. One of Saturday's keynote guests, William Patterson, said that celebrating that historical event is important, but coming together for the future is his mission.
Patterson, an associate professor of fine and applied arts and engineering at the University of Illinois, is marking his first visit to Quincy with this celebration.
"I love it here," Patterson said on Saturday. "I love the spirit of Quincy."
Patterson is one of the innovators traveling the country with the "Hip Hop Xpress" team. The goal is to bring STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math — education and information to communities, something Patterson said is nearly universal.
"Everybody wants good education for children, no matter where you come from," he said. "As Americans, we have a lot more in common than we have apart, and that's one of those things. We go different places and talk to different people, Quincy's no different than a lot of places. Events like this are just a starting point for dialogue."
The dialogue throughout communities is a part that Patterson emphasizes as a way to grow at all levels, from cities and towns to the international stage.
"Many of the students I teach are international students, and in a lot of technology fields, American students aren't even at the table, and that's troubling," Patterson said. "As a larger community, our country cannot afford to be left behind. We have to get a seat at that table, as global citizens."
Saturday's celebration is the first of three events planned focusing around the ideals of Juneteenth. On June 24, vocal group the Voices will entertain guests at an upscale event being held at the Town and Country Inn and Suites. Then on June 26, Francis Fonza and Brandon Williams will lead the Ebony Voice Ensemble and the Juneteenth Community Choir in a performance at First Baptist Church.
The block-party event on Saturday was about bringing the community together, which Patterson said is the key to the future.
"People who can find a way to start a dialogue will find their shared values and that's when things get done," he said. "I'm excited, because even though this is just one event, I'm sure there are other conversations happening, people finding ways to deal with things.
"A colleague of mine, Dr. Calvin Mackie of STEM NOLA (New Orleans) told me 'you always have to start somewhere, or you go nowhere,'" he added. "I love that this is the beginning of something greater."
