QUINCY — Students and families interested in Catholic education can take advantage of a scholarship program again this year helped by the generosity of a Chicago couple.
The Catholic couple committed to match dollar for dollar, up to $15,000, what is donated by March 31 to 12 schools in the Diocese of Springfield — including St. Peter School and Quincy Notre Dame High School — through the tax credit scholarship program.
“This is a great opportunity for our students and to help out our families,” St. Peter Principal Cindy Venvertloh said.
The donors “are amazing people. Because of them, many of our students have been able to attend St. Peter’s School at a reduced rate or even free depending on what their needs are,” she said. “They also provide that incentive, a matching grant, to encourage others to give too.”
The program, part of the Invest in Kids Act, provides students the opportunity to attend a school of their choice, despite financial challenges. Donors to the program get a 75% state income credit on their donation.
This year, 481 students in 30 schools got a scholarship to attend Catholic school thanks to $1,485,527 in donations, the diocese said in a news release, and student demand for the tax credit scholarship is at an all-time high.
In the parish bulletin, Venvertloh described the program as a win for students who can attend Catholic schools, a win for the schools who have those students in the classroom and a win for donors with the state income credit.
Schools participating in the matching program were selected by the diocese and Empower Illinois, an organization that runs the scholarship program.
Donations must be made to the school through Empower Illinois to be eligible for the match. More information is available online at empowerillinois.org. Donors need an account on mytax.illinois.gov before applying for a tax credit, and this can take up to 10 days.
“Now with everything going on with the pandemic, anytime we know that there’s an opportunity to help our students attend school, it’s great,” Venvertloh said.