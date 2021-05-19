QUINCY — The Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel have ratified a one-year contract that boosts pay and benefits.
“It was a quick process, a good process, a collaborative process,” QF Teacher Subgroup President Brandi Many said.
Wrapping up the process before the summer — and before the current contract expired — was important, Many said, as the district winds down a COVID-19 year.
“Anytime you let a contract expire and you’re still bargaining, there’s a little anxiety about what happens. It’s a very good thing to be done before summer to clear your mind of it and start preparing for the next school year,” she said. “People definitely need a break this summer more than ever.”
The contract, approved Wednesday night by the board and in voting Tuesday and Wednesday by QF membership, calls for:
• A 3% pay increase across the board for all union employees.
• The School Board picking up 1% of the employee share of TRS and .5% of the employee share of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
• Employees to pick up slightly more of the insurance cost on employee plus spouse, employee plus children and family health insurance plans.
“We always want to pay more than we’re actually able to offer. That’s always been the dilemma that we’re in. This year it just worked out,” School Board President Sayeed Ali said. “The ability to be just a little more competitive, even if it is very short term, helps us as a district. It’s good for the community.”
It’s also good, Ali said, that all employees will see some benefit from the new agreement — especially after this school year.
“If there’s any group that has earned some appreciation, some gratitude and some potential compensation that’s available, I would say it’s the team at QPS this year,” he said. “It would have been extremely easy if we didn’t have the type of people that we do on our team to just fold, and we wouldn’t have had school this year. Everybody’s in agreement that would have been absolutely devastating for our town.”
Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the salary and benefit increase will cost the district $1.25 million.
The change in the insurance splits “will save the district about $140,000,” Whicker said. “The net cost of the proposal is about $1.12 million.”
While “obviously more” than spent on contracts than in the past, “it’s not something we feel is reckless or will put us in a bad position in the future,” Whicker said.
Negotiators for the School Board and the QF needed just three meetings in April and May to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract covering the year from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
Ali said working as “one team moving forward” and greater transparency between the board, the union and the central office were key to the process.
“We’ve been working on our relationship between QF and the board. We’ve come to a really good relationship — a lot of listening going on and a lot of understanding,” Many said. “That’s what we used for bargaining. We talked about what the issues were and moved forward from there.”
Ali, Board Vice President Shelley Arns, Many and QF Teacher Subgroup Vice President Corey Loos signed off late last week on the deal.
The new contract follows a four-year agreement, ratified in November 2017 and set to expire on June 30, that called for salary increases of 2% the first year, 1.5% the second year and 1.7% the third year with an agreement to boost raises to 2% the second and third years if the district got additional state aid. An $850 per person raise the fourth year was designed to narrow the widening gap between employees at the top and bottom of the salary schedule.
With just a one-year deal, negotiators will meet again in the coming months to discuss another, possibly longer, contract to cover teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security.
“It’s probably beneficial to look at a longer deal than one year in the next one,” Many said. “We will resurvey our members, see what they want, what they need to see, then come back to the table and talk to the board.”
Ali said the board is always very receptive to the stability provided by a longer-term contract.
“At the same time, there’s so many questions on funding and the potential mandates moving forward,” he said. “We don’t know how they’re going to factor into our district, so that makes it more difficult to have that confidence to throw out a longer contract like the four-year one we did.”
Also Wednesday, board members approved administration and non-union contracts for the 2021-22 year. Those contracts call for 3% raises plus the 1% TRS.
“They get the same as the union,” Ali said.