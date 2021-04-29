QUINCY — Sayeed Ali wants to see the Quincy School Board continue working toward its goals and its mission to educate students and teachers to achieve personal excellence.
“If you look over the past eight years, we’ve been able to do some great stuff — not just like the building thing but even working relationships, our processes that we have in place for our organization, for our employees have come a long way. We’re proud of that,” Ali said.
“We’re continuing to try to create an organization or structure where it’s not dependent on a certain board member, a superintendent, a principal.”
Board members re-elected Ali as president and named Shelley Arns as vice president during Wednesday night’s organizational meeting, which followed the board’s regular April meeting.
Arns takes over the post held by board member Mike Troup, who will resign effective Friday prior to becoming Quincy’s next mayor.
“I’m looking forward to working more closely with Sayeed and (Superintendent) Roy (Webb) and just doing our best for the students of Quincy Public Schools and the staff of QPS,” said Arns, who was appointed to the board in July 2018 after the resignation of Sandi Rose and won a four-year term in April 2019.
Phyllis Stewart will remain the board secretary, and the school district’s Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker was again appointed treasurer. Kim Wert, who will take over Stewart’s role after her retirement on June 30, was named secretary pro tem.
Ali and board member Richard McNay, both re-elected this month for a third term, and newcomer Rachael Petty took the oath of office as the board recognized Sheldon Bailey, who did not seek a third term, and Troup.
“Rachael Petty is an amazing community member. She has kids in the district. She knows about the district, She’s been a volunteer at a lot of different events. She’ll fit in extremely well,” Webb said.
“Sheldon and Mike have been long-time board members, dedicated to this community. It will be a loss, big shoes to fill, but I think the board still has the pieces in place and will still continue to be the great servant they’ve been for their community the last several years.”
Ali recognized both Troup and Bailey for their service to the board.
Ali, Bailey and McNay all joined the board in 2013, and Bailey through his service “no doubt made us all better,” Ali said. “Sheldon doesn’t say a whole bunch of words, but when he does, the board listens very, very carefully.”
Bailey shared some parting words, including his surprise at how much QPS depends on the Quincy Public Schools Foundation, the Friends of the Performing Arts, the booster clubs and all the people who pour money into the district to support programs that otherwise wouldn’t be offered. “That’s something to celebrate. It says something about Quincy,” Bailey said.
Key during his time on the board was the $89 million building project.
“As great as the schools are, through that we built a lot of trust with the community, the business community, parochial schools and local government,” Bailey said. “We did what we said we were going to do. We did it under budget, without increasing taxes. I really feel good about that.”
Bailey said he was grateful for the board’s willingness to listen, district administration, voters who provided “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life” and for Petty joining the board “so I don’t feel bad about leaving.”
Troup, who will resign effective Friday, brought a reputation as a “numbers guy” to the board, but Ali said the empathy and love he had for QPS students and families was inspiring.
“During this next phase, people will get to see how much you care about this community and all the people who live in it,” Ali said. “If you impact our town the same way you’ve impacted our district and our students, I have a great deal of faith in Quincy.”