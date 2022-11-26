MEMPHIS, Mo. — When asked if Scotland County R-1 would ever go back to a five-day school week, Superintendent Ryan Bergeson stops just short of saying no.
“I’ve learned to never say never, but I think it would be very negative to consider something like that,” Bergeson said. “If we suggest a change, I think it will create quite a stir.”
The district’s in its third year of a four-day school week, spurred by seeing a neighboring district make the change and transitioning after a year-long study capped by a survey with 84% community support for the switch.
“I definitely think it’s had a positive impact,” Bergeson said.
It’s a benefit to staff morale and to recruitment/retention efforts.
A hybrid schedule, including some Mondays, and a 42-minute-longer school day keep the school year the same length. Mondays not in session provide opportunities for doctor appointments and field trips to protect instructional days.
District officials anticipated some parents might have day care issues, but “for the most part that has not been an issue,” Bergeson said. “Overall I hear a lot more positive than negative.”
So does Jon Turner, an associate professor in the Department of Counseling, Leadership and Special Education at Missouri State University and often described as the state’s “four-day school week guy.”
Turner acts as a resource for districts considering the switch, tracks the numbers and checks in for progress reports.
“The way this looks is very different now. You’re seeing suburban and larger districts look at it,” he said. “In the past, it was always small, rural districts.”
The Independence district in suburban Kansas City is one of the largest to explore the four-day week. In Northeast Missouri, Hannibal has looked at the idea.
“We have discussed it some but haven’t really considered it at this point,” Hannibal Superintendent Susan Johnson said. “Although I understand that some school districts have elected to move to a four-day school week, and I understand the rationale for doing so, we feel that it is best for our students to have five full days of instruction.”
The “first generation” of districts, some of the state’s smallest, made the switch to save money on transportation and noncertified staff wages. The “second generation” switched to keep up with neighboring districts attracting more teachers, and what Turner calls the “third generation” focuses solely on recruitment and retention.
Even with the four-day week becoming more widely adopted, it still offers a competitive advantage.
“By going to a four-day school week, teachers really talk about how it improves their work-life balance,” Turner said. “You’re still teaching the same amount of hours in front of students. That’s not changing, but there’s something so positive that it may not only attract people to the profession but keep people in the profession.”
Districts that make the switch often are surprised to get applications from veteran teachers, drawn by the four-day work week, and they’re just as surprised that the transition is easier than expected.
Keys to success, Turner said, include supporting families of students with special needs, committing to the change for two to three years and focusing on the fifth day of the week.
‘People talk about how the fifth day can be an important day to think outside the box,” he said, and for example, “the New Bloomfield district uses the first day for what they call Monday Academy. Students in elementary grades who are struggling in reading and math come in on the fifth day for targeted intervention.”
Other districts use the fifth day for professional development or to take advantage of programs like what Missouri State offers to help paraprofessionals earn a teaching degree while maintaining their regular job.
Scotland County’s Bergeson offers some advice for districts considering a four-day week.
“Make sure you do your homework, Have the board in support of going into exploring the option. Have meetings with stakeholders, and get a good pulse of what people want,” Bergeson said. “Survey the public. Get their response. If we would have had 50% (in favor), I don’t think we would have a four-day school week. 84% was a number you couldn’t ignore.”
