QUINCY — Jesse White, secretary of state and state librarian for Illinois, announced more than $1.4 million in awards through the FY21 School District Library Grant program.
Throughout the state, 649 schools serving more than 1.5 million students were awarded funds through the grant program, established under Public Act 102-0039, to provide funds at an increased rate of $0.885 per student. The minimum grant available is $850.
The School District Library Grant Program is used to acquire fiction and/or non-fiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to online resources, as well as improving available technology in libraries through new computers and upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity.
The Quincy Public School District was awarded $5,298.50 through the program. Pikeland CUSD #10 in Pittsfield received $977.93. Mendon CUSD #4, Brown County CUSD #1, Nauvoo-Colusa CUSD #325, and Pleasant Hill CUSD #3 each received an $850 grant.
In a statement announcing the awards, White said he knows first-hand as a former teacher and administrator how important school libraries are to help students.
“Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program,” he said. “I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well educated students.”