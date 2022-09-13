QUINCY — A slate of four nationally-known keynote speakers will help area educators “unite and ignite” at Quincy Conference.
“We feel really thrilled to be able to bring each of these speakers directly into our 10 counties,” said Michaela Fray-Tappe with Regional Office of Education No. 1, who co-chair the conference with Maureen Klues of Leaders for Life.
Opening the conference at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 will be Hamish Brewer, the tattooed skateboarding principal and author from Virginia known for his message to “be relentless” and resilient.
Next up will be educators Tyler Tarver and Dwayne Reed “who both have such creative ways that they have ignited passion in their schools and classroom,” Fray-Tappe said.
Tarver, dean of NLC College in Arkansas, emphasizes building the right culture in schools to help motivate, empower and equip young people to succeed.
Chicago-based Reed, who created the educational music video turned viral success “Welcome to the 4th Grade,” shares a message that relationships mean everything in education and that every child deserves a fair chance at a quality education.
The day’s final speaker, educator and author Debbie Silver, uses humor and stories to help teachers find the joy in their work.
The day-long conference, featuring presentations streamed to participants in their school buildings, virtually connects educators across West-Central Illinois.
“Being able to stream directly into those 10 counties gives schools and districts time to work on their own priorities, have time in the classroom and have access to speakers tailoring a message to our audience is a way to try to unite our region,” Fray-Tappe said.
A limited number of break-out sessions also will be available, but schools can opt to use that time for in-building collaboration.
“We want to be able to serve schools in a way that meets their needs,” Fray-Tappe said. “We envision this as a flexible opportunity for schools, leaders, staff members to unite and engage in the conference but also be able to work through their own needs within their building.”
Quincy Conference is free for staff employed by districts served by Regional Office of Education 1 in Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties and free for staff employed by public and private school districts in Greene, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties courtesy of a partnership with the Tracy Family Foundation.
“Individual educators within our 10 counties will not be required to go through the registration process,” Fray-Tappe said. “That will come directly from their school leadership teams.”
The conference is open to other educators at a cost of $50 for individual attendees, $700 for school-wide access and $1,000 for district-wide access outside the 10 counties, $10 for a university/college student and $25 for a university/college professor.
Online registration available at quincyconference.com will open this week, and registration checks payable to Quincy Conference 2022 may be mailed to ROE1 Quincy Conference, 507 Vermont, Suite 104, Quincy IL 62301.
