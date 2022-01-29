QUINCY — Standing in front of a room of high school sophomores, Laura Triplett shared her day-to-day experiences on the job in health information management.
“It’s the business side of health care,” said Triplett, Blessing Health System’s director of health information management and a faculty member at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “For students potentially interested in health care but who don’t really want to provide direct patient care, health information management can be a good option.”
Not far away, Quincy Notre Dame sophomores Andrea Lepper and Ella Hummel hoped to learn more about engineering.
“I want to learn more about different jobs in engineering, different paths you can take,” Andrea said.
The West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair returned Friday, after a year’s break due to COVID-19, at John Wood Community College.
“It helps so when we go to college, we’ll know a little about what we want to do,” Ella said.
Morning and afternoon sessions drew some 800 sophomores from Adams, Hancock and Pike counties to hear from professionals in 15 different career cluster areas.
“We hope it gives students a clearer, better picture of future careers,” said Gena Finley, program coordinator with Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and career fair organizer.
“They will be able to get a better sense of what a career might look like that they’re interested in, that it would help solidify that decision, or they may even say that’s not what I thought it was.”
Central High School sophomore Corbyn Cookson doesn’t have a specific career in mind.
“Maybe the medical, surgical tech or something,” he said, and the career fair can help “just to see what I want to do in the future.”
Presenters shared information about their job environment, employer expectations, salary and education or training requirements.
Jenny Acosta-Talbot highlighted careers in the Illinois State Police, including the forensic science work she’s done since 2005.
And she stressed it’s not just like the television show “CSI.”
“You have one character doing about seven different jobs,” she said. “I only do one small portion of that job.”
ISP’s forensic scientists don’t carry a gun, arrest people or drive cars with lights and sirens. They spend about 75% of their time in one of the seven labs ISP has across the state — not at crime scenes.
“If you don’t like lab work, this is not a job for you,” she said. “If you are interested in the crime scene part of it, to collect evidence, you have to become a trooper, then specialize in crime scene collection.”
Potential forensic scientists need a degree in a physical science – physics, chemistry or biology — with lab coursework and good people skills for giving testimony in court cases.
In health information management, a career featured for the first time in the health care cluster, students need to have anatomy and physiology classes and learn medical terms to work with health care data, medical record coding and clinical documentation improvement.
“We’re a data-rich environment,” said Triplett. “It also lends itself to the remote workforce. That can be attractive when people are thinking about entering into the workforce.”
Triplett hoped students took away valuable information.
“It’s just knowing there are other options in health care,” she said. “I have a senior myself this year, and (it’s important) just having students get an idea of what career paths are potentially out there to help choose a path post high school.”
