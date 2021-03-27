QUINCY — When the weight of the cross became too much, Jesus stumbled and fell, with the wood laying across his back.
Jesus, portrayed by St. Peter seventh-grader Rohan Dighe, lay still as a guard loomed above and crowd watched frozen in place.
The tableaux told a portion of the Easter story as Rohan and his classmates re-enacted the Stations of the Cross for an audience of sixth- and eighth-graders in St. Peter Church.
The re-enactment, performed each year by the seventh-grade class, brings the familiar story to life on the last day of classes before Easter break.
“By doing it, performing the actions, they get a better understanding of what it’s all about, and it kind of sticks with them the rest of their lives,” St. Peter Principal Cindy Venvertloh said. “To watch them is inspiring.”
Performing this year, instead of watching, “was different. It’s not something we do every day, but it’s also really fun being able to do this,” Rohan said.
“It really helped me focus more, learn more from it. I took more out of it through the repetition,” said seventh-grader Devin Bradfield, one of the readers for the re-enactment.
“I can understand the stations better and see more of what He did,” said seventh-grader Taegan Martin, one of the actors.
The 15 stations portray the passion of Christ, with the 31 students re-enacting a scene for each and reading the story told from Mary’s perspective.
Dressed in very simple costumes, “it’s emotional for them,” said seventh-grade teacher Stephanie Factor who worked with the students on the project. “They learn a lot about their faith, their Bible.”
So does the audience of fellow students.
“It’s like a big prayer to me. It has helped me through Lent and the Lenten journey,” eighth-grader Daniel Dyer said.
“It just feels real, seeing the re-enactment,” sixth-grader John Venvertloh said. “It feels like it’s bringing me closer to Jesus.”
COVID-19 cancelled last year’s re-enactment when schools closed down, meaning this year’s eighth-graders missed out on a chance to perform, but the school was able to offer the program again this year with three presentations to allow the audience to social distance.
“Getting to see it was really fun because of not getting to do it last year. It just kind of showed us again what it was like,” eighth-grader Bailee Wheelock said.
Preparations began nearly a month ago on the project which ties in reading and religion curriculum. Students draw from a reading unit from the Bible and watching a televised version of the Easter story to craft their performances. They memorize poses for each station, learning how to position themselves to appear realistic in the tableaux, while readers learn which words to emphasize.
“They’ve grown in their faith, and have a better understanding of all the stories and lessons they’ve been taught through their whole life,” Factor said. “They have a visual of it.”