HAMILTON, Ill. — Like most school districts across Illinois, Hamilton gains state dollars this fiscal year under the Evidence-Based Funding formula.
“Every little bit’s a help,” Superintendent Joe Yurko said.
Yurko’s district, based on numbers provided by the Illinois State Board of Education, gained $256,828.27, bringing its total to $2,148,502.86 — or roughly a third of its annual budget.
ISBE last week issued the fiscal 2024 EBF allocations, touting that more schools are fully funded than ever before.
The EBF funding formula compares the funding a district currently has to the amount it needs to provide a well-rounded learning environment, ISBE said. This ratio, called a district’s Percentage of Adequacy, quantifies a district’s financial need and has allowed ISBE to distribute both EBF and other state grants more equitably to the districts in the greatest need.
Only 146 districts were at or above 100% funding adequacy in the first year of EBF in fiscal 2018, but that number has increased by 59%, with 232 districts now fully funded, ISBE said. An additional 94 districts have met the 90% funding threshold.
ISBE said the number of districts severely underfunded, at or below 60%, dropped from 168 in fiscal 2018 to zero this fiscal year.
The lowest Percentage of Adequacy for any district in the state this fiscal year is 62%. Hamilton and Pleasant Hill, both at 69% according to ISBE, are the lowest in Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties.
“I’ve always found it curious that the state has identified what is adequate, yet we’re still not there,” Yurko said. “The state knows it. They’re telling us what’s adequate. In the end, it falls on us to be adequate.”
Yurko said the idea of equity in Illinois boils down to property values, which vary widely across the state’s 800-plus school districts.
“What EBF attempts to do is balance that disparity. It’s a hard thing,” Yurko said. “The fix is probably a pretty complex thing or a massive sea change in how we fund schools. I don’t know how close or far we are from that as a state.”
In the meantime, under EBF’s hold harmless provision, called the Base Funding Minimum, every district will get at least the funding it got last year — a level of stability that has not always been the case with state funding.
“As long as we know what hand we’re being dealt, we can figure that out,” Yurko said. “I have really appreciated the stability and consistency.”
In Quincy Public Schools, the Percentage of Adequacy is 87%, one of the region’s higher percentages for the largest district in the four counties.
QPS gained $125,614.30 in this year’s EBF, compared to an additional $392,000 the year before.
“It’s still going in the right direction, but the increase percentage is not where we hoped it would be. We received less increase than the year before due to corporate personal property replacement taxes, a factor in the formula, which makes it appear we’re more locally funded than we are,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
CPPRT funding, based on tax returns from corporations statewide, varies year to year, with QPS expecting to get $5 million less this year than last year.
It’s always a positive to get more money, Whicker said, but he’d prefer it in EBF to boost the district’s base funding level.
“Once you receive money through the formula, they will not fund below that,” he said. “A lot of schools received quite a bit more in EBF. We’re an oddball this year. It didn’t (affect us) much at all.”
QPS remained a Tier 2 district under EBF, with Tier 1 districts — Liberty, Pikeland, Pleasant Hill, Illini West, Warsaw and Hamilton — getting the most state support.
At the other end of the financial spectrum is Nauvoo-Colusa, the region’s only tier 4 district where the Percentage of Adequacy is 111%, according to ISBE. The district got $186.69 in additional EBF and a total of $322,761.75.
“We don’t rely a lot on state aid,” Superintendent Mark Scott said. “We’re lucky enough to have enough real estate and business within the district to self-fund our schools.”
It’s a turnaround for Scott, who is in his first year at Nauvoo after serving in North Greene, a Tier 1 school district far more reliant on EBF.
The district serves around 200 students this year, and as part of a deactivation agreement sends its high school students to Warsaw while taking in Warsaw’s junior high students.
