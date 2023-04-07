SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Pike County school districts and the Regional Office of Education serving Hancock County share in state grants supporting the bilingual educator pipeline and training to teach English learners.

The Pikeland and Western districts each get $3,310 and ROE 26 gets $6,620 of more than $5 million in grants awarded through the Illinois State Board of Education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.