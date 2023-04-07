SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Pike County school districts and the Regional Office of Education serving Hancock County share in state grants supporting the bilingual educator pipeline and training to teach English learners.
The Pikeland and Western districts each get $3,310 and ROE 26 gets $6,620 of more than $5 million in grants awarded through the Illinois State Board of Education.
The Elevating Educators Bilingual Education grants will support up to an estimated 780 teachers in 219 school districts across the state in getting trained and licensed to teach the state’s growing number of English learners.
“We have seen a shift in our bilingual population especially in the last 12 months, mostly in grades K-2, but we’re starting to see some students enroll who are non-English speaking at the junior high level,” Pikeland Superintendent Carol Kilver said. “If enrollment continues in the direction it’s going we’ll definitely need to support those students.”
A Spanish-speaking educator on the Pittsfield High School staff helps translate for students and their families during her prep time and before and after school, but Kilver said the district will need another option as needs continue to grow.
“Right now I see the funding helping us have an additional current staff member help with translation and students as they move into the classroom,” Kilver said. “With the shift across the state with student population, there are some programs in the area that someone could participate in and in a relatively short time have that endorsement.”
Kilver hopes to have that additional staff member in place for the 2023-24 school year.
“Anytime you get funding to help offset growth and leadership of staff currently with us, it’s a program we should take advantage of,” she said.
“It’s a win-win,” Western Superintendent Darin Powell said. “It’s a win for ESL (English as Second Language) students and a win for the district. It frees up district funds to use on other needs for our students.”
Illinois schools serve more than 275,000 English learners, or ELs, who speak 220 different languages, ISBE said in a news release. ELs make up nearly 14% of the Illinois student population, and schools statewide reported more than 300 unfilled teaching positions in bilingual education as of October.
A total of 450 teachers statewide have an educator license with stipulations endorsed for transitional bilingual education — a temporary license that ISBE said allows them to teach ELs that expires after five years.
The grants, part of federal pandemic relief funding, will cover expenses, such as tuition and fees, for teachers with this temporary license to get a permanent teaching license. Districts also can use the grant funds to cover expenses for current teachers licensed in other subjects to earn an English as Second Language or bilingual education credential.
ROE26 Superintendent John Meixner said his office will act as “a flow through” for some of the schools awarded the grant funding. In Hancock County, Meixner said Illini West, Carthage and Hamilton were eligible for funding.
“We did apply, but the funding, as I understand it, is to support staff who already have a teaching degree and wish to pursue an ESL certification,” Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack said. “We didn’t have any staff who expressed an interest in this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.