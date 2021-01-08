QUINCY — Kurt Stuckman believes Quincy Notre Dame High School’s focus on educating the entire student, centered around faith, resonates especially in today’s world.
“In times like this, with what we’re experiencing in our country and our world, one of the most important things that we have is our faith to rely upon,” said Stuckman, executive director of the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation.
Supporting that faith-based education is the focus of the 44th annual QND Fund Drive, which kicks off Jan. 22 with the announcement of this year’s goal.
“We will not have the kickoff breakfast as we traditionally have done,” Stuckman said. “We will be rolling out a campaign video that kind of highlights the history of the Fund Drive as well as talking about the impact of dollars raised and focusing on why QND remains a wise investment.”
Heading this year’s effort will be Bryan Stokes and Lydia Miller.
“QND instills a sense of community, family and faith in our students. The staff demonstrates a commitment to providing a faith-based quality education every day,” Stokes said.
Stokes, a 1991 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1995 graduate of Illinois State University, is the president of Quincy Recycle, which has seven facilities in five Midwestern states. Stokes and his wife Brooke are members of the Church of St. Peter and have four children.
Miller, senior director of benefits and compensation at Dot Foods, is a 2004 graduate of QND who earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Ambrose University in 2007 and a MBA from Quincy University in 2008. She is a member of the Church of St. Peter and serves on the St. Peter School Advisory Board. Miller and her late husband Brett, a 2001 QND graduate, have two children.
“QND is vital to our community, and the Fund Drive provides necessary financial assistance and growth opportunities for many students,” Miller said. “Each student is known personally and encouraged to grow in knowledge, values and faith.”
The money raised helps keep tuition affordable by paying a portion of the school’s operating costs and closing the gap between the cost to educate a student and tuition as well as supporting the school’s financial aid program.
The Fund Drive has raised more than $16.5 million in the past 43 years and exceeded its 2020 goal of $444,500 by more than $47,000.
“We’re coming off one of our most successful fundraising years that we’ve experienced her in 2020, and I think that speaks to the community and our alumni who believe in what we do,” Stuckman said. “QND remains a debt-free school due to the generosity of others and demonstrates that we continue to be that wise investment due to our strategic planning and strong fiscal management.”
More than 100 volunteers will support the Fund Drive including the 2021 Campaign Cabinet members:
• Patrick Cook ‘02, chief financial officer, FTC Solar.
• LB Cornwell ‘15, financial advisor, Stifel Financial.
• Brady Frericks ‘07, assistant vice president-business banking and commercial lending, Homebank.
• Jill Kelly, retired chief nursing officer.
• Will Meckes ‘06, associate attorney, Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu and Mitchell.
• Morgan Miles ‘08, interior designer, Architechnics.
• Trenton Murfin ‘12, financial advisor, Edward Jones.
• Jim Obert ‘78, vice president/lending officer, First Bankers Trust of Quincy.
• Jayne (Schulte) Pieper ‘98, promotions coordinator, Blessing Corporate Services.
• Jake Scholz ‘00, attorney, Scholz and Scholz.
• Andy Tappe ‘00, financial advisor, Merrill Lynch.
• Curt Wavering ‘97, civil/site senior engineer, Klingner and Associates.
Using the term cabinet, new this year, instead of division leaders from past drives marks “a way we continue to adapt,” Stuckman said. “We always have to reshape and continue to rethink our approaches as far as how to best raise money in 2021 versus when we started this back in 1978.”