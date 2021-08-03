QUINCY — Ryder Patterson says he’s excited about learning and meeting new kids in kindergarten.
The 5-year-old got even more excited thanks to Kindergarten Camp.
Sessions held Tuesday at Baldwin Elementary and Denman Elementary gave incoming students a chance to meet kindergarten teachers, see a classroom and enjoy some fun activities.
“It’s nice to get an idea of where he’s going to go to school every day, to do a preview before we just turn him loose,” Ryder’s mom Jenna Patterson said.
Similar camps will take place Monday, Aug. 9 at Iles Elementary and Rooney Elementary and Thursday, Aug. 12 at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary.
Camp sessions show students “just that kindergarten is a fun, safe place to be,” Denman kindergarten teacher Pam Havermale said.
Groups of students rotated between listening to a story, “A Place Called Kindergarten,” playing with building blocks on the carpet and spending time on the playground.
Jerram Vahle made motorcycles while Max Keppner worked on tires for a monster truck, all made from round interlocking pieces and plenty of imagination. Not far away, Grayden Gamble showed teacher Allison Ohnemus what he had built.
“We get to observe them, their interaction with each other, their interaction with us and just kind of see how they work in a new setting,” Havermale said.
While students were busy, parents met with Denman Principal Chrissy Cox.
“It’s good to be prepared ahead of time before school starts to know what to expect so that everyone is on the same page and things run smoothly,” said Anthony Lareau, whose daughter Camila is “bouncing off the walls” with excitement about kindergarten.
Cox said kindergarten camp benefits students and families.
“This is an opportunity to bring our kindergarten students into school to get their first experience of what it looks like to be a kindergarten student at Denman,” Cox said. “It’s an opportunity for families to learn a little bit more about Denman School as well.”
More information about upcoming Kindergarten Camps in Quincy Public Schools is available by calling Iles Elementary at 217-222-4059, Rooney Elementary at 217-228-7114 and Lincoln-Douglas Elementary at 217-223-8871.