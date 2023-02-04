Survey Findings Findings of the 2022 Illinois Educator Shortage Survey include: • 79% of schools statewide say they have a teacher shortage problem. • 93% of districts say the shortage is as bad as or worse than last school year. • 95% of schools say they have the same or fewer applicants for open positions from last school year. • 92% of schools report a substitute teacher shortage problem. • Some schools report that less than half of the applicants they get for open positions actually are qualified for the roles. For about one-fifth of schools seeking to fill non-licensed staff and paraprofessional roles, less than half of the applicants would be qualified. In Regional Office of Education 1 (Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties): • 78% of schools say they have a teacher shortage problem. • 82% of districts say the shortage is as bad as or worse than last year. • 88% of schools say they have the same or fewer applicants for open positions from last school year. • 89% of schools report a substitute teacher shortage problem. In ROE 26 (Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties): • 100% of schools say they have a teacher shortage problem. • 100% of districts say the shortage is as bad as or worse than last year. • 94% of schools say they have the same or fewer applicants for open positions from last school year. • 100% of schools report a substitute teacher shortage problem. More about the survey is available on the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools website at IARSS.org/2022-educator-shortage. {related_content_uuid}a901d691-7d69-4c28-a2b1-750a259fda18{/related_content_uuid}
Study confirms Illinois teacher shortage
Deborah Gertz Husar
Staff Writer
