QUINCY — Debbie LeBlanc made one thing perfectly clear as a way to kick off the school year.
“You’re a life-changer,” LeBlanc said to a roomful of educators. “You make the difference. Don’t ever forget that.”
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 1:55 am
As keynote speaker at Thursday’s Education Summit 2.0, sponsored by Quincy Children’s Museum and held at the Crossing, LeBlanc stressed the joy of teaching and the long-lasting impact teachers have on their students.
“I encourage them to think about their favorite teacher, think about those who made a difference in their lives and go forth and do the same thing,” LeBlanc said in an interview. “Times right now are challenging for our teachers, our students and their families. Now more than ever they need us, and we need them.”
Teachers from across the Tri-States gathered to take in speakers, try out hands-on activities and take away new ideas just in time for the new school year.
“We came to find inspiration before school starts,” said Evan Hultz, who teaches high school in Palmyra, Mo.
“It’s always fun to be refreshed, to get excited for the school year, to get new ideas,” said Christy Lovegree, who also teaches high school in Palmyra.
Chaddock teacher Michelle Bickhaus looked forward to connecting with other educators in a day of learning.
With QCM sponsoring the day, “they’re giving teachers support that what we do matters,” Lovegreen said.
“Which will, in turn benefit students and the entire community,” Bickhaus said. “It’s really smart.”
QCM Executive Director Amy Peters said the organization’s second summit invited educators to “get their cups filled” for the upcoming school year.
“It’s a collaborative day,” Peters said. “We are providing professional development for the educators. They’re helping support us as well with what they’d like to see for field trips or classroom visits to partner in education for the students.”
Iles Elementary physical education teacher Nik Broekemeier incorporated some of the museum’s building blocks into a team building activity last year for his students which also emphasized verbal communication, leadership, movement and social-emotional understanding.
“It went over really well with the kids. Teachers could do it in the classroom on a smaller scale,” Broekemeier said before leading summit participants through the activity. “We get to play.”
Jennifer Vaughn checked out some of the museum’s resources available for teachers as she prepares for a new adventure as a preschool teacher at Palmyra Christian Academy while Nicole Genenbacher found “all kinds of ideas” to take back to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, lab at St. Peter School.
“I’m here to see what other teachers are doing, to share ideas, to collaborate,” said Mark Snider, a music educator at Iles Elementary. “It’s a great way to kick off the school year.”
