Rooney third-grader Victor Jarvis may never be a school superintendent, but he’s already got a good idea of the most important part of the job.
“To make sure that the teachers get what they want so kids can stay safe and have fun and for the teachers to have fun so they stay and teach the kids,” Victor said.
He got a taste of what’s involved Friday serving as Superintendent for the Day with Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb.
“I already spent $518,000,” said Victor, dapper in a new suit bought just for the occasion.
“On buses,” Webb said.
“We picked the one that was the cheapest,” Victor said.
The 9-year-old’s day included reading to a class at the Early Childhood and Family Center along with stops at each elementary school and a visit with Coach Andy Douglas and the Blue Devil basketball team.
"He's really hoping to see his friend who goes to Iles," said Sera Jarvis, Victor's mom. "He can't wait to visit his classroom to show all of his friends at Rooney his really cool suit and how he's Mr. Webb for the day."
Victor also joined Webb to present Blue Devil coins honoring the leadership of Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch, Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon and Tara Bealor with the health department.
“I hope he brings away an appreciation of our community of Quincy and that we’re all working together for the kids,” Webb said. “He gets to meet with the mayor, go to the emergency operations center, see all the schools and see how the community works and works well together.”
Moore appreciated the recognition from both superintendents and showed Victor the City Council chambers along with the photos of previous mayors lining one wall while asking about his plans for the rest of the day.
“You’ll get a good taste of what Roy does every day,” Moore said.
Victor’s “promotion” to superintendent came after he had been named the school district's honorary assistant superintendent following a conversation he had with his mom, a Rooney fourth-grade teacher.
"Months ago, probably in September, I was feeling the stress of the new school year with COVID, and Victor was just super sweet. He picked up on me being stressed and he said something like 'Well, Mommy, you always want me to talk to you about my problems and I feel better, so I think you should talk to me," Jarvis said.
After she posted the story on Facebook, Webb saw it and commented about how Victor was watching out for his teachers and he should name him assistant superintendent.
"It started as a little bit of a joke,” Jarvis said. “I said he would love that."
A couple of weeks later, Webb did just that, taking a photo of Victor and posting it online.
Then COVID-19 hit Jarvis' family.
Jarvis' sister was airlifted to Springfield for an emergency C-section and to be intubated on the same day as the sister's mom, and Jarvis' stepmom until she was 14, Mara Clingingsmith was hospitalized. After a long battle against the virus, Clingingsmith died in November due to complications from COVID-19.
An online auction fundraiser already in the works to help with Clingingsmith's medical and family expenses went on as planned. When Webb donated the superintendent for the day opportunity as an auction item, Jarvis knew she had to get it for Victor.
Jarvis won the bid, gave it to Victor for Christmas, and "it was the first thing, and still the only thing, he has told everybody he's going to do that he got for Christmas. He was so stoked for it," she said.
"That online auction was just a fun way to remember Mara, a fun way to honor her memory. That's what this is about. Of course for Victor, it's about having a little bit of power for a day and feeling super cool and getting to wear a suit," she said. "Victor knows it was a fundraiser for Mara. He knows who Mara was for us. He knows it's a fun way to create a new memory."
Making the memory as superintendent was more fun than just being in school.
“I would be writing down stuff right now,” Victor said. “I like writing down stuff, but this is more fun. I get to walk around, and it’s good exercise.”