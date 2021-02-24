QUINCY — In what may be a sign of things to come, Quincy Public Schools is easing some requirements tied to COVID-19.
Temperature checks no longer will be required for students boarding a bus or entering a school building — or for visitors to school buildings.
The change, announced at Wednesday’s School Board meeting, followed Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
Temperature screenings are “very time-consuming. They saw that, and they didn’t feel like they were getting any benefit from that,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
But Webb said screening still should be done at home before students head to school.
“If your child has symptoms or is not feeling well, we really ask again that parents keep their kids home. It’s the same with our staff. If they are not feeling well, they should stay home, too,” he said.
Other COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing, remain in place, and temperature checks still will be required, based on Illinois High School Association guidelines, for athletes coming to practice and prior to events.
Another change affects quarantine requirements for QPS staff members.
Any staff member who is fully vaccinated — and about 800 of the district’s 1,200 staff members already have gotten their second vaccine — will no longer be subject to quarantine rules, “meaning if they’re a close contact with a student, for example, who’s positive, they will not have to quarantine for the next 90 days,” Webb said.
With a “little bit of a finish line” in sight heading into spring, Board President Sayeed Ali praised the QPS team for its work and commitment to students this year.
“None of this really would have worked if it wasn’t for our team, our union, and working hand-in-hand with Roy and his team,” Ali said. “Kudos to them again for everything they’ve done. A few more months, and this will be one of the most remarkable years we’ve probably turned in.”
Overall, Webb said things are going “extremely well” with COVID-19 numbers in the district.
“Our number of active cases are the lowest they’ve been since the beginning of the school year,” Webb said. “We’ll continue to hope things get even better with the vaccines and everything else that we’re doing. Hopefully there will be less and less restrictions.”
Another positive has been the return of sports, with teams playing at the junior high and high school.
Sports provides another incentive for students because “you don’t want to be benched,” School Board member Carol Nichols said.
Beyond keeping grades up to maintain eligibility, “there’s also motivation to not be positive in COVID. They avoid parties, avoid large crowds and start telling their friends we need to avoid this situation because if I get a positive COVID test now, I’m affecting my entire team,” Webb said.
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Agreed to lease, or lease to own, 32 buses of different sizes and configurations from Central States Bus Sales Inc. at a cost of $2,646,002. The bid was not the lowest received for the buses but offered a “lower net cost to Quincy Public Schools” based on conservative estimates for transportation reimbursement and a higher interest rate from other bidder Midwest Transit Equipment.
• Tabled for a month changes to 12 policies recommended by the Policy Committee and included in the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service update.
One proposed policy change clears the way for Illinois students to satisfy high school course or graduation requirements by completing a registered apprenticeship program. Quincy High School does not count apprenticeships now, but is “moving in that direction,” Webb said at the committee meeting earlier this month.
• Accepted the food and nonfood bid totaling $479,031.93 from Kohl Wholesale for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved a resolution tied to the Teachers’ Retirement System Supplemental Savings Plan.
Many teachers supplement their retirement income by investing additional money in other tax-deferred programs, such as Horace Mann or Northwestern Mutual. “Now TRS is going to set up their own system so teachers can invest in that as well too,” Webb said. “By state law we have to offer that, and we’re going through the process to set that up.”