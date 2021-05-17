QUINCY — Negotiators for the Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel have reached a tentative agreement on a new one-year contract.
Board President Sayeed Ali, Board Vice President Shelley Arns, QF Teacher Subgroup President Brandi Many and QF Teacher Subgroup Vice President Corey Loos signed off late last week on the deal.
QF membership expects to vote on the contract this week, and approval of the contract is an agenda item for Wednesday night's School Board meeting.
Ali called the agreement a win for Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy community.
"The fact we were able to get through this school year, the main reason for that is our people putting our students first," Ali said. "Yes, we're happy we're able to get something done. We wanted to make sure they understood how much we value their contribution and value what they've done not just for our kids but the entire community."
Details of the agreement, beyond its length, won't be released until after both sides have voted but it focused on pay and benefits rather than contract language.
"The board and the QF were able to work out an agreement that makes us a little more competitive and takes care of a staff that has done an amazing job this year," Superintendent Roy Webb said. "They do an amazing job every year, but this year is pretty special."
QF filed an intent to bargain, which Webb received on Feb. 23. Negotiations began after spring break, and Ali said only three sessions were needed to reach an agreement on a contract which covers teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security.
"We moved through it pretty quickly," he said. "It speaks to the relationship that we have with our people and how that's developed over the past handful of years and also the transparency on the district an dour finances. When we head into negotiations and everybody's on the same page, it definitely helps the conversations."
The contract covers the year from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
"With so many variables and everything going on this year, everybody was a little more comfortable with a shorter-term contract this year," Ali said.
It follows a four-year agreement, ratified in November 2017 and set to expire on June 30, that called for salary increases of 2% the first year, 1.5% the second year, and 1.7% the third year with an agreement to boost raises to 2% the second and third years if the district got additional state aid.
An $850 per person raise the fourth year was designed to narrow the widening gap between employees at the top and bottom of the salary schedule, and the contract capped health insurance increases at 17% per year for employees.