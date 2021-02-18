QUINCY — Despite all the upheaval and uncertainty of this school year, Kim Dinkheller says she’s certain about one thing.
“Students are learning,” said Dinkheller, Quincy Public Schools director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Overall data from the NWEA MAP testing — taken by QPS students fall, winter and spring and reviewed Thursday by the District Improvement Team — shows growth from winter 2020 to winter 2021 and in nearly all cases from winter 2020 to the start of this school year as classes resumed after the spring shutdown due to COVID-19.
“Prior to opening up, we took a look at some of our curriculum and worked on embedding, especially with math, some of the skills that may have been missed in the spring in the previous grade level but embedding them in a place that would have matched up appropriate so it was a seamless instruction versus trying to make up everything they missed at the beginning of the year,” Dinkheller said. “We know there are some students still missing some things from being out of school.”
School Board member Sheldon Bailey asked Dinkheller if she was surprised by the data because “so much has changed for our students in this last year” and with a general belief there has not been a lot of opportunity for growth.
“Am I surprised? No, because I think our teachers are great. Am I excited that we’re still seeing growth? Yes,” Dinkheller said. “It shows the public how powerful teachers are, how powerful schools are, how powerful education can be and even when you don’t think it’s happening, it’s happening.”
Along with hard work by teachers, Superintendent Roy Webb credited resilient district students.
“They saw the work of the teachers, and they worked hard, too,” Webb said.
“It’s just business as usual for them,” team member and fifth-grade teacher Jess Thorsen said. “I think they deal with everything better than the adults do.”
Students dealt with this school year with far fewer discipline issues. Office discipline referrals and out of school suspension days dropped dramatically in first semester 2020-21 compared to 2018-19 and 2019-20.
An A-day, B-day schedule for in-person high school students and more lunch times helped curb discipline issues as well as having teachers, not students, change classrooms at the junior high.
Some of those changes won’t be possible in a non-COVID school year, but “we have to take what we can and learn from it,” Webb said. “Some kids excel in a remote environment or through an online version, and there’s discussions about how we can leverage that, leverage technology.”
High school science teacher Cheryl Vogler, a team member, pointed to the impact of smaller class sizes and the relationships that teachers can build with students.
“When the teacher likes them and they like the teacher, there’s less problems,” Webb said.