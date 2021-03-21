STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Quincy High School will offer its variety show, New Faces, in a virtual format this year.
The show will be prerecorded and will air at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the link provided after buying tickets.
Virtual tickets are $20 and are available online at qps.org; click on departments, music and tickets. An opportunity will be available to make a donation to the QHS Music Department when buying a ticket.
New Faces 2021 “The Beat Goes On” thematically represents the perseverance and resiliency that has kept music alive in QHS classrooms and virtually on the QHS theatre stage during the global pandemic when many school districts canceled music.
The show will feature vocal solos and duets, house/garage bands and dramatic skits.
The QHS jazz bands and show choirs will be featured along with the QHS Madrigal Singers, QHS Senior Color Guard, QHS Percussion and two area student dance troupes, Q-Dance Senior Elite and Vancil Performing Arts Center.
QHS Jazz Band I will open the show with jazz composer Paul Baker’s swing chart “Roll with the Punches.” The Electric Blue mixed voices show choir will kick off Act II with the production’s title song, “The Beat Goes On,” originally performed by Sonny and Cher. Another highlight will be the Gloria Estefan 1994 hit “Turn the Beat Around” performed by Company Blue, the QHS treble voices show choir.
The production team includes teachers Matt Gabriel, Meghan Buckley, Paul Shelor, David Buckley and Quincy Public Schools Director of Music Education Todd Pettit.