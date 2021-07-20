MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Tracy Family Foundation announced the 2021-22 scholarship recipients on Monday. Scholarships were awarded to 14 graduates of the Brown County High School class of 2021.
In order to be eligible, students must have demonstrated a financial need, academic preparation, college plans, and a statement of goals. Applications are accepted beginning in February.
Each scholarship awarded is renewable for up to three additional, consecutive years, with a maximum award of $3,500 in each of the freshman and sophomore years and up to $5,500 for each junior and senior year. If a student initially attends a community college with the intention of transferring to a four-year school or university, they may be awarded up to $1,500 for each year in community college.
The 2021-22 award recipients are: Isobel Anderson, Kaiya Behymet, Macy Blentlinger, Colin Boylen, Izabella Flynn, Avery Foster, Kyndall Ham, Aubree Jones, Sadee Kassing, Isabelle Koch, Claire Markert, Megan Miller, Taylor Peacock, and Allison Prather.
In a released statement announcing the scholarships, the Tracy Family Foundation defined their goal of seeing a world where communities thrive and families flourish, with all generations of the Robert and Dorothy Tracy family giving and serving together to reach that goal. The Foundation seeks to advance innovative, collaborative, and sustainable change in communities and cultivating a philanthropic spirit.