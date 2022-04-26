QUINCY — Morgan Holtman wants to bring a custom look to area high school seniors.
The Quincy High School senior creates custom crewnecks in her business launched through the Adams County CEO class.
Now Holtman and her classmates are ready to show off their businesses with this year’s trade show, slated for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
“It has taken a lot of time and effort, but we’re excited to show what we’ve been working on to the community and our families as well,” Holtman said.
The free event, which is open to the public, showcases businesses launched by this year’s seven students. Some booths will have items available for sale, and others will offer interactive opportunities.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifted that limited last year’s event, “we’re excited for anybody in the community to come and see what some of these young people are doing,” Adams County CEO Facilitator Roger Leenerts said.
“A lot of people criticize young people for not having ambition, drive and desire. This is a way to showcase some of the young people in our community,” he said. “(Come) look around. Interact with young people and everybody who supports Adams County CEO.”
The Midland Institute developed the year-long Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO, program for high school students. Local businesses partner with high schools to create project-based learning experiences for students by providing funding, expertise, meeting space, business tours and one-on-one mentoring.
The Adams County program this year had seven students from QHS, Quincy Notre Dame, Liberty and Unity.
Holtman said the CEO class offered “a perfect opportunity” to gain a better understanding of business while meeting people from other schools in Adams County.
“You’re getting so much out of it – connections to different businesspeople in the Quincy area and you get a mentor in the process,” she said. “My communication skills definitely have gotten a lot better.”
Students competed to convert $1 into $100 and worked together on a group business — selling cookies, hot chocolate and glow sticks during Thankful Thursday events in Washington Park during the holiday season — before developing their individual businesses.
Holtman said the skills she’s gained will travel with her to the University of Alabama where she plans to major in political science with a goal of a career in criminal law.
The class “is a big commitment,” Holtman said. “But it’s definitely worth it in the end.”
