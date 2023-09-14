QUINCY — When it comes to emergency training, Dan Arns sees the value in repetition.
“If you don’t train on something, you’re not going to be proficient in it,” the Quincy Public Schools security director said. “Training will be very important in the event there is a crisis.”
Arns joined other QPS staff, teachers, administrators and school safety staff from 12 area districts at a Wednesday training offered through the Regional Office of Education No. 1 covering situations they hope never to see.
“Safety in schools is always the number one priority. The Regional Office of Education seeks to support districts with this priority by offering trainings on school safety procedures and practices,” ROE1 Special Projects Coordinator Jessica Funk said.
Recent sessions targeted threat assessment training, school safety 101 and safety site assessments.
Wednesday’s train-the-trainer session, presented by the nationally-known “I Love U Guys” Foundation, introduced the Standard Response Protocol and the Standard Reunification Method and how to educate students and staff in the programs and strategies to implement them.
With keeping everybody safe in schools a priority, “this is a great opportunity for us to really brainstorm what is the most effective way to do that,” Unity Elementary Principal Shelly Sheffler said.
“It’s nice to carry that forward in each of the schools so if something like this happens, they have an idea what they need to do,” Arns said. “Each individual school needs to have a good grasp of this procedure and how it works.”
The SRP, introduced in 2009, is a proven enhancement to school safety planning used by thousands of schools in the U.S. and Canada. In 2012, SRM was introduced to fill a critical void in school safety planning — how to reunite students with their parents after a crisis.
“This group here is taking the first step to being able to respond to an incident that may occur on any given day in their building,” said Jim French, an instructor/explorer with the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. “I want them to feel empowered they can employ the SRP to make that response uniform for their district, their buildings, their law enforcement and connections outside the school.”
The challenge is that schools that have had violence and similar issues never thought it would happen to them, so “what we want to do is proactively take steps to prepare and plan versus to wait for the what ifs,” French said.
QPS already is familiar with the programs, Arns said, but plans called for having someone from each building attend the training.
“We want to expose each building, technology, nursing, transportation, cafeteria. It will affect everybody if we have to reunify,” Arns said. “It’s all hands on board when something like this happens.”
The foundation got its start in 2006 after Ellen and John-Michael Keyes lost their daughter, Emily, in a school shooting. Its name was inspired by two text messages sent by Emily on the day of the shooting — one to her mother “I love u guys. K” and another to her father “I love you guys.”
Today the foundation is led and supported by survivors, family members, first responders and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness and reunification in schools, according to its website, and works to restore and protect the joy of youth through educational programs and positive actions in collaboration with families, schools, communities, organizations and government entities.
Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon sat in on the presentation, which repeated much of what he already knows.
“What this really does is make sure that what we’re talking to our crews about and making sure that they’re trained on correlates with what the school’s doing,” Simon said. “We’re another community partner, so when something bad does happen, we’re better coordinated.”
