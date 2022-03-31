QUINCY — Transitions Executive Director Mark Schmitz says it’s a horrible statistic that five children die every day across the United States from child abuse and neglect.
So Transitions joins with agencies nationwide to raise awareness of child abuse and to urge the community to nurture and protect children during April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Local law enforcement officials, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and community partners joined Transitions staff and board members Thursday morning to kick off the month by waving blue streamers and handing out blue ribbons to tie on vehicles.
The trauma tied to abuse and neglect affects a child for the rest of his or her life, so “anything we can do to prevent that from occurring will have a lifelong effect not only for those individuals or families but for our whole community,” Schmitz said.
In proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Quincy, Troup said seeking solutions to child abuse is “a shared responsibility” requiring involvement and collaboration between individuals, organizations and government.
“Respond to the call of ‘how will you help’ by supporting child abuse prevention programs and reporting suspected cases of abuse and neglect to the (Illinois) child abuse hotline which is 800 25ABUSE,” Troup said.
One key, Schmitz said, is supporting parents.
“A lot of times it’s not a very big distance from that parent under a lot of stress and in need of a lot of support and that parent that crosses the line and is really neglecting a child,” he said.
Transitions, for example, provides the Parents as Teachers program to work with at-risk children from birth to age 3 and provide support to parents.
During April, Transitions emphasizes positive and important things every adult can do to support children.
Transitions will post daily parenting tips on the agency’s Facebook page including ideas for parent-child activities and ways parents and adults can encourage children. Also planned is “Work Together Wednesday,” a parent-child event slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Quincy Public Library.
“For the 25th year, Transitions is reminding people in our area of the importance of caring for and nurturing children,” Barb Baker Chapin, director of development at Transitions, said in a news release. “When we value, respect and encourage children, they grow up to be strong, resilient and responsible.”
