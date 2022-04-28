QUINCY — The Transitions School in Quincy is shifting its focus to support students with autism spectrum disorders starting this fall.
Founded in 1969, the Transitions School, 721 Hampshire, has provided special education services to students aged three to 21 who have severe intellectual/developmental disabilities. A private school operated by Transitions of Western Illinois, students are referred to the school by the special education personnel in their home school districts.
Kelle Schlueter, the Transitions School administrator, is a board-certified behavioral analyst with specialized training to work with those who have an autism spectrum disorder. She will lead the team of educators at the school.
Mark Schmitz, executive director for Transitions of Western Illinois, said changes over the years, and in the last decade particularly, have made a change possible and needed in the community.
"When the Transitions School started more than 50 years ago, there was a need to serve children who had severe developmental disabilities and fragile health conditions," Schmitz said. "Today, more than half of our students have autism spectrum disorders. We believe this change in focus at the Transitions School will meet the growing need in our community for services to those with autism spectrum disorders."
Students currently enrolled in the Transitions School who have not been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder will be served through the Adams County public schools' special education programs.
Schmitz said that Transitions will help prepare students with the change to their public school system.
“We will work closely with students’ families, the Quincy Public Schools' Special Education Services Department, and the school districts in rural Adams County to transition students … to public school programming," he said. "Our staff will assist parents and the district with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) so that students will continue to receive the educational services they need. It is our intent to make this transition as smooth as possible for students, families, and our staff.
"Transitions has always tried to meet the treatment needs of the community," he continued. "We believe this change in focus will address a current need in the community, and a need we believe will continue in the years ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.